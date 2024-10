– Fightful reports after Stephanie Vaquer headed to WWE immediately off of her match with Mercedes Moné.

NJPW and AEW sources believe that in future, it’s likely that talent who work Forbidden Door or co-promoted AEW shows would have to make an agreement to not immediately go to WWE.

– Zack Sabre Jr. successfully defended his IWGP World Championship in the main event of NJPW “Royal Quest” against SANADA today in London, England.

