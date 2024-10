Match announced for AEW Dynamite, WWE remembers Scott Hall, Will Ospreay note

– Will Ospreay has 43 five star or higher rated matches by the Wrestling Observer since September of 2016.

– Tony Khan has confirmed Queen Aminata vs. Kamille for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Salt Lake City.

– WWE posted:

HEY YO. ❤️ Remembering two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/7lrzvOAwPv — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2024

