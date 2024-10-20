Eric Bischoff comments on Dixie Carter’s impact on the wrestling business

Eric Bischoff says TNA Wrestling wanted to position Dixie Carter as the Vince McMahon of the company.

On the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Dixie Carter’s impact on the wrestling business and whether TNA wanted to position Carter as the Stephanie McMahon of TNA.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Dixie Carter’s impact on the wrestling business: “I think that’s a little broad. Conrad, I think the business would be exactly where the business is without Dixie Carter and TNA. I think the individuals that you referenced may not be a part of it, because of exactly what you said. You know, you’ve — it’s one thing to learn your craft and get better at your craft and go out there every night and practice, and get yourself on TV and grow your own personal brand. But you’ve got to be able to pay your bills in the process or you’re going to be working in a warehouse, or as a stockbroker or whatever, real estate agent. Dixie did provide those people an opportunity to stick with their dream, and to get better and grow with it. I don’t think in terms of its impact on the industry in general, I can’t subscribe a lot of credit to TNA for that. But I can certainly acknowledge what they did for individuals.”

On if TNA wanted to position Carter as the Stephanie McMahon of TNA: “No, they wanted to position her as Vince McMahon. That’s what Dixie wanted. That was her primary driver, was to be recognized as the first female president of a highly successful professional wrestling company. She wanted to be in the same conversation as Vince McMahon, or Paul Heyman, or Eric Bischoff.”

