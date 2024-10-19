Michael Cole misses Smackdown, replaced by Wade Barrett

Raw’s Wade Barrett had to temporarily move to the blue brand yesterday and re-join his former broadcast colleague Corey Graves due to Michael Cole missing the show.

It’s unclear why Cole missed the show but Graves said that he was on a “special assignment” whatever that might mean.

The voice of WWE had a fantastic streak going of never missing a show from 1997 until 20 years later, where he had to miss a broadcast due to his son getting married in 2017. Apart from that, the only other show Cole has missed was last October for the Raw season premiere and was replaced by Kevin Patrick.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

