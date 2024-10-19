Eric Bischoff has no interest in working for AEW

Eric Bischoff Says He Wouldn’t Take A Job With AEW If It Was Offered To Him.

On a recent “83 Weeks” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was asked if he could go to war with #WWE again and be the General Manager of AEW, would he do it?

Bischoff said, “No. I hope AEW pulls a nose up, figures out a way, and has vision, but we all know it’s pretty public, the kind of drama going on backstage. If I was in my 20s and 30s, hell yeah. Why not, especially with the kind of bags that are being thrown around backstage there. Hell yeah, I’d do it. Even in my 40s, I would have done it, but at this stage of my life, I wouldn’t go near it.”

Bischoff continued, “First of all, the first time I step foot in AEW, everything that’s wrong with that place would be wrong because of me. I ain’t going near it. I wouldn’t even want to show up on camera anymore. If everything was fine, and you know, Tony and I weren’t going back and forth, and I didn’t call his last All In show hot garbage this morning, even if none of that was happening and we were buddies, I wouldn’t even really want to be on the show. At this stage of my life, why? It’s not as much fun for me anymore as it would have been when I was in my 40s. If it was a better environment, if the show was great, if it had some momentum and it was fun, sure I would, if it was fun, but it’s not fun.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

