WWE to have show at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, believed to be for NXT

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has booked the 2300 Arena, formerly known as ECW Arena, in Philadelphia for a show which is believed to be the November 6 episode of NXT.

NXT will air on Wednesday that week, head-to-head with Dynamite, due to the U.S. presidential election which takes place the day before on the usual NXT night.

While the booking of the arena is confirmed, Meltzer adds that the November 6 date has not, but moving NXT to the ECW Arena for the first time ever would probably generate enough curiosity for fans to tune in and try to beat Dynamite on their own night.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

