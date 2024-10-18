Video: Undertaker with Trump and Kane respond to Batista

Oct 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Batista goes off on Trump..

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

One Response

  1. WrestleFan says:
    October 18, 2024 at 11:41 pm

    Honestly, this reminds me of when Vince accused Kane & Undertaker of being handicapped: one’s physical (Kane), the other’s mental (Undertaker).

    But, at least good for the two of them that they’re no longer on TV, because I’m sure most fans nowadays either wouldn’t know either of them, or wouldn’t care about either of them anymore.

    Hell, at least more people now know about The Animal than they do either the Big Red R3t@rd or the Dead B!tch Walking…

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kendall Skye

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal