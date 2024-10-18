Video: Undertaker with Trump and Kane respond to Batista
BREAKING: WWE Superstars Kane and Undertaker respond to Bautistas endorsement of Harris.
Who’s side are you on? pic.twitter.com/uSDrhZaqUr
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 18, 2024
– Batista goes off on Trump..
I wrote this cause it’s what I always wanted to say about Trump pretending to be a tough guy. But we got the amazing @DaveBautista to say it SO much better. Thanks Dave. #TrumpIsAWeakLittleBabyBitch pic.twitter.com/Mo4ZMpOPVH
— Jesse Joyce (@jessejoyce) October 17, 2024
Honestly, this reminds me of when Vince accused Kane & Undertaker of being handicapped: one’s physical (Kane), the other’s mental (Undertaker).
But, at least good for the two of them that they’re no longer on TV, because I’m sure most fans nowadays either wouldn’t know either of them, or wouldn’t care about either of them anymore.
Hell, at least more people now know about The Animal than they do either the Big Red R3t@rd or the Dead B!tch Walking…