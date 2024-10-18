TNA returns to Fayetteville, NC for the first time since 2011

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 18, 2024

TNA Wrestling Returns To Fayetteville, NC

For Two LIVE Pro Wrestling Shows, November 8-9

Jeff & Matt Hardy Will Be In-Action Both Nights In Their Home State, North Carolina

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for back-to-back nights of high-energy pro wrestling on Friday & Saturday, November 8-9, at the Crown Arena.

All of the in-ring action in North Carolina will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV Show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada. TNA Wrestling executives confirmed that there will be championship matches both nights.

Tickets for both Fayetteville shows are now on-sale at tnawrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling was last in Fayetteville in 2011—and all the TNA stars will be in Fayetteville in November, including hometown heroes Jeff & Matt Hardy. Also appearing in Fayetteville: Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance, Moose, Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Hammerstone, PCO, Xia Brookside and many others.

