Steph De Lander update (photos), Cora Jade’s dog dies
– Steph De Lander underwent neck fusion surgery:
I slipped the surgeon some extra cash under the table & told him to give me a BBL
… not really, but I do has a fresh neck & a bowl of mashed potatoes pic.twitter.com/ct0KWD9NF1
— STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) October 17, 2024
– Cora Jade posted:
My sweet baby Stitch ran away and got lost tonight. If you or anyone you know are in the northern Winter Park area, please keep an eye out and please DM me if you get any info. 3 year old mini poodle, he’s only 10 pounds. Thank you pic.twitter.com/O9IuQ3z9gn
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) October 18, 2024
I appreciate everyone reaching out and trying to help. Unfortunately Stitch was hit by a car & the person that hit him kept going and didn’t stop. Thankful for the person who found my # & called and cared for him in his last moments. I will love you til the end of time Stitchy
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) October 18, 2024