Spoilers: AEW Collision TV taping results

AEW Collision for October 19:

Rush and Beast Mortos defeated The Outrunners

FTR made the save for The Outrunners after a post-match beating

House of Black won a six-man tag team bout

Ricochet pinned AR Fox. This went a while and was a lot of fun

Ricochet cut a promo saying he has yet to be pinned or submitted in an AEW ring. He said he is waiting to kick Konosuke Takeshita’s ass and win the International title

Kris Statlander defeated Harley Cameron.

Statlander cut a promo after the match calling out Kamille and saying she would give Mercedes Moné a front-row seat

Daniel Garcia & Private Party defeated The Premier Athletes

Orange Cassidy defeated Bulk Bronson

Jamie Hayter defeated Brooke Havoc

Penelope Ford appeared on the screen and said she targeted Hayter because she was out for two years and her last match was with Hayter. She promised to take everything away from Hayter

Kyle Fletcher defeated Atlantis Jr.

AEW Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, & Pac defeated Top Flight & Action Andretti

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir came out and destroyed everyone. Dark Order tried to make the save but were beaten down

Source: Wrestlezone

