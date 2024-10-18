Rhio Opens Up About One Year At The Top, Standout Matches, Facing Lizzy Evo At PROGRESS Chapter 172

PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Champion Rhio recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Rhio commented on her one year as PROGRESS Women’s Champion, the growth of British wrestling, Chapter 172, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Being PROGRESS Women’s Champion for one year:

“It’s been great, but you have a target on your back at all times. It seems like everyone wants to jump me or ruin my matches to make a statement. I’m a fighting champion, so people just need to step up, let me know, and I’ll deal with them.”

Her standout title defense:

“I would say the 4-way ladder match at Super Strong Style ’16 2024. For the second year in a row, the girls went out there and stole the show. Everyone was psyched behind the curtain, ready to prove what we could do, and we did it. Especially for me, as it meant I took all 3 challengers, all number one contenders in their own right, and I beat them all.”

Facing Lizzy Evo next at PROGRESS Chapter 172:

“I am fully aware of what she’s capable of. I understand that she is world-class. She’s a phenomenal wrestler and a great mouthpiece. But telling me you’re going to beat me, and then jumping me from behind, that’s not a champion! She may have hurt me in September after my match, but this time, it’s a different story. I’ll let her know what it means to mess with me.”

Rhio also talked about how British wrestling is experiencing a resurgence, gaining global respect, and attracting talent from around the world, including major names from AEW, WWE, NJPW, and Noah. You can check out the complete interview at this link.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this interview, please credit PWMania.com with an h/t to PWMania.com for the transcription.

