Rhino comments on TNA Hall of Fame induction announcement

Rhino is set to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, and he commented on the announcement on Thursday. As announced earlier in the day, Rhino and the late Bob Ryder will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory. Rhino weighed in on his upcoming induction on Busted Open Radio, noting that he’s “very excited” abnout the honor.

“I was very excited when I got the news and honored,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). It’s one of those things where my hard work paid off, because I couldn’t do it all by myself. Guys from Tommy Dreamer helping me out, early on in my career and guiding me and always looking out after me. It was kind of like I’m his little brother, handsome little brother.”

When asked who he would like to induct him, Rhino named Dreamer, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Scott D’Amore as his potential picks if he has a choice.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

