Two names confirmed for the TNA hall of fame

TNA Wrestling Announces Rhino & Bob Ryder As The 2024 Inductees Into The TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame

TNA Wrestling confirmed that former multi-time champion Rhino and company co-founder Bob Ryder will be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame, as first announced today by Busted Open on SiriusXM.

The official ceremony for the Class of 2024 will coincide with Bound For Glory weekend in Detroit, Michigan and air live during the BFG Pre-Show.

The showcase event of the year for TNA Wrestling, Bound For Glory, is Saturday, October 26, at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit. Then, on Sunday, October 27, the stars of TNA Wrestling will be back in action at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse, with all matches taped for future episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night on AXS TV.

Former two-time World Champion and four-time World Tag Team Champion Eric Young will induct and accept on behalf of his longtime friend, Bob Ryder. EY also was a TNA World Tag Team Champion with Rhino.

Tickets for both Detroit shows are on-sale at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/19179/wayne-state-fieldhouse.

RHINO

Detroit-native Rhino has been wrestling professionally for almost 30 years and been a singles and tag-team champion. Rhino made his TNA debut in 2005 and at that year’s Bound For Glory, Rhino won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. His GORE-filled career also has included two reigns with the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Rhino’s lengthy career has included stints in ECW and WWE, with multiple singles and tag-team championship reigns.

BREAKING: Rhino and Bob Ryder will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Countdown to Bound For Glory on October 26 from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI! MORE: https://t.co/TVofTU0qhK pic.twitter.com/74G9drXSJI — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 17, 2024

BOB RYDER

A former pro wrestling journalist, Bob Ryder was a pioneer in the online wrestling community as the head of Prodigy’s pro wrestling area. He founded 1Wrestling.com and was the webmaster for ECW’s website. He worked for WCW during the Monday Night War era and co-hosted the popular WCW Live with Jeremy Borash. He co-founded TNA Wrestling and was its first employee and the longest-tenured employee in history, employed from its launch in 2002 until his death in 2020. Ryder held multiple backstage positions for TNA, including director of travel operations.

All the TNA superstars are scheduled to appear in Detroit, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian and Ash By Elegance. Also confirmed to appear in Detroit: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), Moose, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Eric Young, Steve Maclin , Masha Slamovich, Jake Something, Xia Brookside, Santino Marella and PCO, among others.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

