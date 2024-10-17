TNA confirms KC Navarro has signed a multi-year contract

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed KC Navarro to a multi-year contract, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

The 25-year-old Navarro, a Miami native who now lives in New Jersey, made his pro wrestling debut as a sophomore in high school at age 15. He has worked for AEW and was a champion for multiple independent wrestling promotions before signing with TNA.

More About KC Navarro:

Wrestled for TNA for the first time at IMPACT! One Night Only: New Beginnings in February 2019. Later in 2019, he wrestled at TNA IMPACT! Turning Point.

Competed in the 2021 IMPACT! Super X Cup Tournament.

Has wrestled in Australia, Canada and England.

Was bullied in school for being a fan of professional wrestling.

Got into wrestling because his father was in the United States Army. “Wrestling made me feel like he was home,” Navarro said. His dad watched KC in action for TNA during the San Antonio shows in September.

His wrestling idols were Roman Reigns, The Rock, Randy Orton, John Cena, Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona.

Has wrestled multiple former X-Division Champions, including Mustafa Ali, Brian Cage, Amazing Red, Eric Young, Zachary Wentz, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel and Rich Swann.

Aligned with AJ Francis on Fir$t Cla$$.

Stand 5’6”

Was an aide for children with special needs at Bright Beginnings Learning Center.

Graduated from Metuchen High School in 2017 in Metuchen, New Jersey.

Is a diehard Miami Heat fan and regularly sits courtside for NBA games.

Fan of the Terrifier movie franchise.

Navarro and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27, at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit.

The TNA action in Detroit on October 26 with Bound For Glory, one of the company’s premier events of the year. In the Bound For Glory main event, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth puts the title on the line against viral sensation and No. 1 contender, Joe Hendry.

All the TNA stars will be Detroit for the two nights of action-packed excitement, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Jordynne Grace, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the Detroit shows: Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many others.

For tickets to the TNA shows in Detroit (October 26-27), go to: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/19179/wayne-state-fieldhouse.

