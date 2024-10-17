Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes introduce “Only Wrestlers” website

The following press release was sent out…

KATIE FORBES AND ROB VAN DAM LAUNCH “ONLY WRESTLERS” – A NEW PLATFORM FOR FANS AND WRESTLERS

Las Vegas, NV – In a groundbreaking move for the wrestling community, Katie Forbes, renowned wrestler and entrepreneur, has partnered with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam to launch Only Wrestlers, a new subscription-based platform designed exclusively for wrestlers and their fans. This innovative site allows wrestlers to set their subscription prices, share a variety of content, and interact directly with their supporters.

“Everyone’s heard of OnlyFans, so Rob Van Dam and I made a website called Only Wrestlers, and it’s pretty much the same concept,” Forbes said. “Wrestlers can post whatever content they want, and fans can interact with us. We’re excited to create a space that allows for genuine connections between fans and wrestlers.”

As the platform evolves, Forbes envisions it becoming the Only Wrestlers Association, where fans will have the unique opportunity to vote on various aspects of the wrestling organization, including matchups, championship designs, and even the cities that host events.

“We want this to be a win-win for everyone involved,” Forbes explained. “Wrestlers can make money on Only Wrestlers, and fans can also earn by referring others. If a fan brings in a new subscriber, they get 5% of what that person spends for a whole year. It’s a community-driven approach that benefits everyone.”

Only Wrestlers will not only support financial growth for wrestlers but also for fans through a referral program. “Creators can refer other creators too, and they’ll get 5% of what those creators make,” Forbes added. “It’s an ecosystem designed to empower wrestlers and fans alike.”

The concept began to take shape when Forbes met boxing legend Mike Tyson at cannabis industry events. “Rob had his CBD company, and through our connections in the fighting and cannabis world, we started brainstorming business ideas,” Forbes stated. “I’m also excited to be part of Mike Tyson’s Hot Box Boxing, which aligns perfectly with my passion for the fighting community.”

Forbes is also the reigning champion of UWW, where she recently won the title against Layla Gray. “We put all of our energy into launching Only Wrestlers while taking a break from UWW,” she said. “But we plan to reintroduce OWA, which will feature both male and female wrestlers, making it more inclusive.”

While excited about her new venture, Forbes is eager to return to wrestling with TNA and other promotions. “I would love to manage Rob again; it was so much fun! I feel ready to show the world what I can do in singles matches and management roles,” she said. “I want to wrestle in TNA and other promotions again. I’m ready for the opportunity!”

With a growing presence in the wrestling community, Forbes is confident about her future. “Everyone knows who I am now. If they want me, they can call me,” she concluded.

Katie recently discussed these exciting developments in an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk. Watch the full interview here: Women’s Wrestling Talk Interview.

For more information about Only Wrestlers and to subscribe, visit www.onlywrestlers.com.

