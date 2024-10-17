Lashley suggested to Karrion Kross that they should get into a fight backstage to work people

Bobby Lashley suggested to Karrion Kross that they should get into a fight backstage without telling anyone it was a work so people would tell the dirt sheets, in an attempt to get more interest in their feud:

“There was one time, Bob was like, ‘You know what we should do? All these guys, they like to talk and they like to run to the dirt sheets and stuff – dude, we should fight at the the beginning of the show, we should get in a fight, because all these guys are gonna go and call the dirt sheets and tell them that we actually had a fight and it’s gonna stir people up into what we’re doing on TV’.

“And I was like, ‘Bob, hold on a sec. First of all, what happens if nobody breaks up the fight?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah I didn’t think about that’. And I go, ‘Yeah and also, what happens if we get fired?’ Because what are we gonna do? Hunter’s gonna pull us aside and be like, ‘What’s wrong with you guys?’ ‘Oh it’s just a work’. ‘You guys are bleeding, what are you doing?’

“Just the whole logical process of having to explain that it was a work and hoping that the office would have been okay with it that we did that, I was like, ‘Let’s hold off on this idea. I love crazy stuff like this, but please let’s hold off on this idea’.”

(Karrion Kross on Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

