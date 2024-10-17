Fan proposes to Tiffany Stratton at WWE Live Event

She said no!

At a WWE live event this past weekend in Cardiff, Wales, a fan brought a sign asking Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton to marry him.

As she was walking up the entranceway, Stratton took the sign and ripped it apart before saying, “I have a boyfriend!”

For those unaware, Stratton is dating fellow WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser.

You can check out a video of the interaction below:

