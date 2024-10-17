Allegiant Stadium suites prices for WrestleMania 41

Suites at the Allegiant Stadium will be on sale for the two-night WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Over 100 suites are up for grabs, each suite holding different amount of people.

The cheapest suite is $6,000 for both nights and can accommodate three people. For four people, there are $8,000 and $10,000 suites. One suite for 18 people will go for $20,000 while a better-placed suite for 12 people is selling for $24,000. 20 people in a suite will cost $27,000 and 26 people will go for $36,000. The highest-priced suites are $50,000 and there are those which can hold 20 and 26 people respectively.

All prices above are for the two nights.

For more information and booking e-mail allegiantstadiumsales@raiders.com.

