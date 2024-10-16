WWE sources claim no plan for a Lesnar, MVP announced for Bloodsport XII
– Josh Barnett announced:
You saw him step into the ring last show and declare his intentions to put his skills to the test on the mats of Bloodsport.
MVP is a man of his word and man driven to the challenge and he will be coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XII, November 24th.
Get your tickets now:… pic.twitter.com/cOCSDDQKUi
— (@JoshLBarnett) October 16, 2024
– WWE sources claimed to Fightful that there are no creative plans in place for Brock Lesnar, and there are no plans for him to return right now.