WWE sources claim no plan for a Lesnar, MVP announced for Bloodsport XII

– Josh Barnett announced:

You saw him step into the ring last show and declare his intentions to put his skills to the test on the mats of Bloodsport.

MVP is a man of his word and man driven to the challenge and he will be coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XII, November 24th.

Get your tickets now:… pic.twitter.com/cOCSDDQKUi

— (@JoshLBarnett) October 16, 2024