WWE sources claim no plan for a Lesnar, MVP announced for Bloodsport XII

Oct 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Josh Barnett announced:

– WWE sources claimed to Fightful that there are no creative plans in place for Brock Lesnar, and there are no plans for him to return right now.

