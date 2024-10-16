WWE Live Results / Manchester, England / Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The Complete Results from the Co-Op Live Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker.

Santos Escobar issues an open challenge, which is answered by Andrade. Andrade defeats Escobar.

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley with help from Tiffany Stratton. After the match, Jax uses tape to disable the referee, while she and Stratton attack Bayley. Naomi makes the save for Bayley, and the two of them put Jax through a table.

In a promo segment, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes appears in the ring with Interim UFC Champion Tom Aspinall. The two are interrupted by GUNTHER, who has the next scheduled match. A picture is made of the three TKO Champions.

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable.

Randy Orton and DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Bloodline: Jacob Fatu and WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

WWE United States Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa.

