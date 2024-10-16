Talk of Brock Lesnar’s return, Konnan says Jack Perry is missing something

– There have been multiple reports this morning stating that WWE and Brock Lesnar are in talks for a return. The beast incarnate rises again. This comes after this past Raw where “The beast” was referred to.

– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former AEW and WWE wrestler Konnan spoke about AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry, who he still thinks is missing something important. Below are some highlights:

Konnan on Jack Perry: “He’s another guy, I mentioned before, that Tony’s fixated on. He’s going to make him no matter what, he’s a guy he discovered, and he wants to make him. They’ve invested so much time in him, bro this is one of the worst beatdowns I’ve ever seen okay? And it was probably as whack as the bread truck he rides around in with the name ‘Scapegoat’ on it.”

On what Perry is missing: “I will give him credit, now that he grew a beard, he doesn’t look like he’s 15. Same thing that happened with [Wheeler] Yuta, he grew a beard and no longer looks like a teenager. He does better promos, but there’s still something missing. For as much time as they invest in him, there’s still something missing.”

At last Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream, Jack Perry retained his TNT Championship with a win over Katsuyori Shibata. The show was broadcast live on pay-per-view.

