Notes on Logan Paul and Ethan Page

Oct 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Logan Paul (via IMPaulsive) confirms he’s set to feud with Jacob Fatu when he returns to WWE

“I will be wrestling Jacob in the near future…we’re going to be going at it. So, I sort of see him as competition. I promise you, we’re gonna go crazy.“

Trick Williams will defend the NXT Championship against Ethan Page at Halloween Havoc in a DEVIL’S PLAYGROUND MATCH.

