Notes on Logan Paul and Ethan Page
– Logan Paul (via IMPaulsive) confirms he’s set to feud with Jacob Fatu when he returns to WWE
“I will be wrestling Jacob in the near future…we’re going to be going at it. So, I sort of see him as competition. I promise you, we’re gonna go crazy.“
– WWE posted:
EXCLUSIVE: @OfficialEGO promises that his match with @_trickwilliams at #HalloweenHavoc won't be for the faint of heart. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CrlI1e0UwI
— WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2024
Trick Williams will defend the NXT Championship against Ethan Page at Halloween Havoc in a DEVIL’S PLAYGROUND MATCH.