Mercedes Mone gives praise to Natalya

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is back with another edition of her “Mone Mag” newsletter, this time giving some praise to WWE Superstar Natalya.

The CEO says the longtime WWE Superstar is a “legend in her own right.” She said,

“Let me start with Natalya, an absolute legend in her own right. She’s been wrestling longer than me and has helped shape so many careers, including mine. My first dark matches, some of my first NXT matches — Natalya was right there with me. I still remember being in the ring with her, and she would whisper things like ‘You’re doing great’ or ‘Amazing job,’ honestly, that meant the world to me.”

Mone continued, “Those little moments of encouragement, they stick with you. When I step in the ring with less-experienced talent, I try to pass that same energy along. It’s all about building confidence because trust me, we’ve all been there.”

