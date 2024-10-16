Francine on Heyman: “I’m not going to sit here and trash Paul”

Francine refuses to trash Paul Heyman.

During the most edition of her “Eyes Up Here” podcast, the ECW alumna commented on her former boss and his ability to change people’s minds when they’re in the same vicinity. She said:

“I’m not going to say what power he has over someone, but he is such a good speaker, He is so well-versed that you are going to take in everything that he says, and you are going to question yourself at one point. That’s what Paul does. I’m not the only one who says this about him. Everybody says this about him.”

She continued, “A lot of people will say he’s a bullsh**ter, you know what I mean? You have those people who are not ‘Paul Heyman guys’ who don’t like Paul Heyman. I’m not going to sit here and trash Paul. I’ve never trashed Paul because, guess what? I wouldn’t be sitting here without Paul. All I’m saying is that he has the power of the gift of gab to just convince you of not even doing things you didn’t want to do but convince you, yes, you are a good worker, and here’s why. He came off brilliantly every time he opened his mouth.”

