10/16/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The show opens with the Blackpool Combat Club leaving the arena after WrestleDream on Saturday. Jon Moxley says someone has to be responsible, and he says it will be him. Moxley says he hates what AEW has become and he cannot stand the egos, the dancing, and the partying anymore. Moxley says they will do what has to be done, and they can make a better future happen. Moxley says anyone who wants to go with them can, but anyone who doesn’t better get out of their way. Moxley says the new paradigm is that they work for him now.

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from San Jose, California.

Adam Cole makes his way to the ring. Cole says he has told Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong that he has to do this on his own, and then says no one wants to hear about his year-long recovery to come back. Cole says everyone wants to hear about MJF, and says he learned that you have to fight evil with evil. Cole says MJF will say that he turned on him and broke his trust, but the MJF that we see now is the real MJF. Cole says MJF and everything about him is fake, and then says he is a scared, insecure little boy. Cole says MJF tries to act tough when people insult him online, but he cries to himself in the corner when it happens. Cole says everyone in the locker room agrees with what he is saying, and then he hypes up the locker room. Cole says it makes him sick to think of the younger guys thinking MJF’s path is the path to success, and then says everyone hates MJF. Cole says he hates everything about MJF, and since they are going to fight they should just fight right now.

MJF’s music hits, but he shows up on the screen. MJF says he has been doing this since he was a teenager and now is a multi-millionaire at 28, and there is a lot of jealousy towards him. MJF says he let people in for years and paid the consequences, and then decided he would never do it again. MJF says he did it for Cole, and then Cole stabbed him in the back. MJF says he will never trust again, and then says Cole will never get him in the ring. MJF says Cole will die with a void of unfulfilled vengeance and then says he can thank him later for it.

Cole says he knows MJF better than anybody, and tells him he can run but he can’t hide. Cole says when he gets his hands on MJF, he will give him the ass beating of a lifetime and make him wish that they never met.

This past Saturday, Renee Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho after his loss against Mark Briscoe. Jericho says he feels vindicated and then hypes up Terrifier 3 and Fozzy’s concerts. Jericho says Briscoe cheated to win the match and says he wants a rematch soon. Jericho says he is going to become a two-time ROH World Champion, just like Jay Briscoe.

Back live, Renee interviews Briscoe. Briscoe says Jericho has been known to say a lot of dumb stuff, and the world saw him beat his ass up one side and down the other. Briscoe says if Jericho wants a rematch, he can’t let it slide that Jericho keeps using his brother’s name. Briscoe accepts the rematch, and then says it will be a Ladder War next Wednesday on Dynamite. FTR walks up and Briscoe says his boys are going to take care of Big Bill and Bryan Keith tonight.

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)

Keith and Harwood start the match. Keith sends Harwood off the ropes, but Harwood drops him with a shoulder tackle. Keith comes back with a pair of lariats, and then delivers chops and elbows in the corner. Harwood comes back with shots of his own, and then takes Keith down. Wheeler tags in and drops Keith with a clothesline for a two count. Wheeler delivers chops to Keith, but Keith comes back with a scoop slam and tags in Bill. Bill clubs Wheeler in the back and chops him in the corner a few times. Bill sends Wheeler across, but Wheeler escapes and delivers an uppercut. Wheeler follows with a dropkick, and then FTR double-team Bill with right hands. Harwood delivers a shot to Keith in the corner, and then Bill comes back with a Bossman Slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wheeler dodges Bill and then splashes him in the corner. Wheeler delivers a shot to Keith, and than tags in Harwood. Harwood delivers shots to Bill and Keith and takes Keith down, but Bill comes back and drops Harwood with a shot. Wheeler comes back in with a shot to Bill, and then knocks Keith to the floor. FTR go for the Shatter Machine, but Bill counters out and powerbombs Harwood. Bill clotheslines Wheeler to the floor and Keith delivers Diamond Dust to Harwood. Bill delivers a big boot and goes for the cover, but Wheeler breaks it up. Wheeler pulls Bill to the floor and sends him into the barricade. Wheeler drops Bill with a DDT on the floor, and then tags back in. FTR drop Keith with the Shatter Machine and Wheeler gets the pin fall.

Winners: FTR

-After the match, Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos are shown watching on the monitor backstage, and then the Outrunners come to the ring. All four guys shake hands and pose in the ring.

Renee interviews Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. Gunn says they are about to head to the gym, and then Anthony Bowens says they have a lot to say. Bowens says they are live on TBS and in San Jose where everyone loves The Acclaimed, and then Max Caster says what’s next for them is that they want more and more and more. MVP and Shelton Benjamin walk up and MVP says when they want to get serious to give them a call. Bowens says they don’t need anything from him, and then he and Benjamin smirk and walk away.

Match 2 – AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) (w/Kamille) vs. Queen Aminata

Kamille swipes at Aminata’s leg, and then Mone takes her down. Aminata comes back, but Mone takes her down with an arm-drag. Aminata comes back and goes for a waist-lock, but Mone counters out and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Mone goes for a cross-body, but Aminata catches her and delivers a fall-away slam. Kamille pulls Mone out of the ring as Aminata charges, but Aminata delivers a headbutt to Kamille on the outside. Mone slams Aminata into the ring steps, and then delivers a double running knee strike against the steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mone has Aminata in a headlock. Mone turns it into another hold, but Aminata gets to her feet and delivers a few body shots. Aminata takes Mone down and gets a two count, and then Mone comes back with an elbow strike. Aminata gets Mone in the corner, and then slams her with an Air Raid Crash for another two count. Aminata takes Mone down with a sunset flip bomb for a two count, and then gets another two count right after. Aminata delivers a swinging neck-breaker for yet another two count, and then applies a submission before rolling Mone around the ring. Aminata gets another two count, and then follows with a snap suplex. Aminata charges into the corner, but Mone counters with a kick and a knee strike. Mone delivers a meteora, and then delivers the Backstabber. Mone locks in the Statement Maker and Aminata taps out.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

A replay of the happenings in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match between The Young Bucks and Private Party from WrestleDream is shown. Then, Renee is backstage with both teams. Private Party says The Bucks beat them fair and square, but they were this close to beating them. The Bucks ask them what they want, and Private Party say they want another shot. The Bucks say that doesn’t work for them, and say that was Private Party’s last shot before walking away.

Stokely Hathaway walks up and says if he hasn’t gotten another shot then why should they? Hathaway says the next time Private Party get a shot and lose, they should be done, and then says Isiah Kassidy is a singles star anyway.

The Elite are backstage. Jack Perry says today is a special day, because today is Kenny Omega’s birthday. Perry says he knows Omega had an operation to save his life, but they have something special for him. They have a cake, but they smash it to reveal the inside of it looking like internal organs. Okada calls Omega a bitch and wishes him a happy birthday, and then Perry says he hopes Omega gets well soon, or dies, and then says it doesn’t matter to him.

Match 3 – Trios Tag Team Match

The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero) vs. The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson)

O’Reilly and Okada start the match. O’Reilly delivers a few shots, but Okada comes back with a boot to the face. Nicholas tags in, but O’Reilly delivers a knee to the midsection. Cassidy tags in, and he and O’Reilly double-team Nicholas, and then do the same to Matthew. Okada comes back in, but Romero comes in and drops him with a hurricanrana. The Conglomeration take down the Elite with strikes and moves on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy causes the Bucks to collide, but Okada tags in. Cassidy goes for a sunset flip, but Okada holds on. Cassidy gets free of him and tags in O’Reilly, and then O’Reilly delivers quick strikes and kicks to Okada. O’Reilly delivers strikes to the Bucks, but Okada goes for the Rainmaker. O’Reilly counters and locks in a guillotine, but Matthew breaks it up with an elbow strike. Okada goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. The Elite triple-team O’Reilly in the corner, and then Okada delivers a neck-breaker. Okada goes for the cover, but Romero breaks it up. Romero delivers corner clothelines to the Bucks, and then takes him down. Romero goes for Sliced Bread on Okada, but Okada counters with a Tombstone Piledriver. Matthew gets tagged in, and the Bucks double-team O’Reilly. The Bucks pump up their shoes for too long, and O’Reilly is able to just walk away and tag in Cassidy. Cassidy delivers shots to the Bucks, and then knocks Okada to the floor. Cassidy drops the Bucks with a double DDT, and then delivers Stundog Millionaire to Okada. Cassidy and O’Reilly deliver a High-Low to Okada, but the Bucks double superkick O’Reilly.Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch on Nicholas, but Wheeler Yuta hits the ring and attacks Cassidy and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners via disqualification: The Conglomeration

-After the match, the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club come to the ring and continue the beat down as the Elite look on from the outside. Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Yuta stomp Cassidy in the ring, while PAC holds a briefcase, but Action Andretti and Top Flight hit the ring and try to save him. The BCC beat them down as well, and Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley get involved now. More guys run down to help as the Elite still stand on the ramp. Dark Order hit the ring, but then Jack Perry comes out and gets the Elite to head backstage. The BCC beat down Dark Order now. Shafir chokes Alex Reynolds with his belt wrapped around the ring post, and then Moxley says anyone who is involved with AEW is under attack. Moxley says this is the cost of doing business, and then the BCC leave through the crowd.

