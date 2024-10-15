Update on Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham’s TNA contracts, WWE posts Cody video from the road

– Fightful reports Jordynne Grace’s TNA contract was originally set to expire in Summer of 2025 but she had the contract amended to expire in January 2025 instead.

Jonathan Gresham’s TNA contract is also coming up. Fightful reports Gresham has made good impressions on WWE in the past but there’s no word if the company has interest in him.

– WWE posted:

