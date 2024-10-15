Kurt Angle: “I love my TNA run”

During an interview with Sam Roberts, Kurt Angle reflected on his second run with WWE and losing his final match to Baron Corbin at WWE Wrestlemania 35…

“I love Baron Corbin, but I just felt that my second time in WWE, I wasn’t so much appreciated. I think it has a lot to do with me leaving the company high and dry in 2006 and going straight to TNA. I was supposed to go back to WWE in six months. Vince [McMahon] wanted me to take six months off and come back. So literally, when I left his office and I quit, I called TNA and got a contract that day. I didn’t wait a second. I knew what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go and I think they was like, ‘Okay, well if he comes back we’re going to teach him a little lesson,’ which is fine. I understood…

I love my TNA run. I think I came into my own right around 2006 when I was having my best wrestling, and that’s when I moved over to TNA.”

