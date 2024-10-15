Former ROH boss Joe Koff passes away

Former Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff has sadly passed away:

Former Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff has sadly passed after a private battle with cancer earlier this year.

The news of Koff’s passing was announced by MLW on social media, writing:

MLW is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff. On behalf of MLW, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Joe always led with honor, integrity, and a passion for the sport we all cherish. His legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone he inspired. Thank you, Joe, for your contributions and unwavering dedication to wrestling. Rest in peace. #ThankYouJoe #RIPJoeKoff

PWInsider notes that Koff had been privately battling cancer for some time, and made the decision in August to discontinue treatment in order to enhance the quality of time he had left with his family.

Koff served as the Ring of Honor COO during it’s time owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff. We’re grateful for his contributions to professional wrestling and offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/sNoS74sSJr — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 15, 2024

