Belair & Cargill not worried about competitors (video), Nia Jax on possibly joining the Bloodline

– Nia Jax (via Daily Mail) says she’s absolutely down to join her family in The Bloodline in WWE if they need her

“If it does come down to it to where they need a little bit of assistance, you know that I’m going to be there without even a second guess. But right now, they’re just big fans of what we’re doing in the women’s division. But like I said, if it’s needed…”

– WWE posted:

