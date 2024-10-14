TNA+ streaming service launches NXT in TNA section

The TNA+ streaming service has added an NXT in TNA section, showcasing all the matches which involved NXT stars in TNA.

The relationship between TNA and NXT kicked off earlier this year and continues strong, with NXT stars appearing at Impact television tapings while TNA stars also show up on NXT TV occasionally.

A total of 16 matches are currently part of this NXT in TNA section featuring stars such as Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, Charlie Dempsey, Wes Lee, Wolfgang, Dante Chen, Riley Osburne, Sol Ruca, Wendy Choo, and others.

All matches are locked so a subscription is required to watch them. TNA+ is $9.99 a month and can be canceled anytime.

