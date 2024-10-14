Spoilers: Raw television tapings for October 14th episode

After the October 7th 2024 edition of WWE RAW ended, matches were taped in St. Louis for the October 14th edition as there will be a European tour next week. Here are the results (spoilers) from the show via Jake Corcione of PWInsider.com…

* Rhea Ripley calls out Raquel Rodriguez, but instead comes out Tiffany Stratton. She says she has a message from Nia, but the distraction allows Liv Morgan and Rodrigez to attack both of them.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY.

* The War Raiders return and defeated Alpha Academy.

* R-Truth pinned Miz when Karrion Kross and crew came out and distracted him. They tossed Truth back in for Miz to attack.

* Bron Breakker pinned Kofi Kingston.

* WWE Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton was the main event. The match ended in a DQ when Nia Jax interfered. Nia tried to get Tiffany to cash in Money in the Bank but Dominik Mysterio saved Liv.

she threw tiffy's briefcase at her #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TPngnKw8Ml — LITA IS QUEEN (@LIVINRRIPLEY) October 8, 2024

