Matches For WWE Raw On Oct. 21

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s Raw.

Scheduled for the October 21 episode from Philadelphia, PA. are the following matches:

* Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker (Intercontinental Title)

* New Day vs. AOP (WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament)

* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made (WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament)

