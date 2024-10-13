WWE Live Results / Cardiff, Wales / Sunday, October 13, 2024

The Complete Results from Utilita Arena:

Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker

Naomi defeats Tiffany Stratton

Andrade defeats Santos Escobar

Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley. After the match, Bayley puts Jax through a table

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa / Johnny Gargano and Randy Orton defeat The Bloodline: WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga / Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu

WWE US Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura with the Blunt Force Trauma

Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa

