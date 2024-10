Swerve Strickland spoke at the AEW WrestleDream Media Scrum…

– He talked about being cleared to wrestle, but he’s not 100% yet.

– Swerve mentioned he was 12 years old looking up to Shelton Benjamin, but also RVD, Jeff Hardy, and Bryan Danielson .

– Swerve said DEFY was huge for his career and is happy to put them over, as they helped create today’s new stars.

– Swerve thinks the Hangman feud is done for now, but it’s not over.

