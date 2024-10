Interesting note on Bryan Danielson’s last match

Bryan Danielson’s last singles match on Monday Night Raw was a singles match against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

Bryan’s last match on SmackDown and in WWE was a Universal Championship match loss to Roman Reigns.

Bryan’s last match (for now) was losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at AEW ‘WrestleDream”.

S. H. I. E. L. D.

