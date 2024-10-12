Will Ospreay on fans who claim he doesn’t sell in his matches

Will Ospreay has a message for fans who claim he doesn’t sell in his matches – you can’t tell Picasso how to paint!

During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, the AEW International Champion addressed the criticism from some fans that he doesn’t sell in his matches.

Many fans often criticize for Ospreay getting hit with a big move, then hitting a move of his own just moments later.

Ospreay said, “I just feel there are different aspects in what people say with selling. If you understand and look at the backstory that I go through, who were the guys that I was training alongside? Okada, Ishii. You don’t think at any point in those training sessions and Japanese camps where you’d land on your f**king head and they’d be like, ‘Get up and just swing.’ If you don’t have that small burst of energy before you’re about to do something, they’re going to get the upper hand and win. If people don’t actually understand where I come from, think about this, Japan took a 22-year-old and taught him how to fight, and f**king tortured me. They beat the f**king piss out of me. I got chopped so hard my eardrum burst. I say to all those people who say ‘you don’t know how to sell,’ you don’t know the backstory. You don’t know how I f**king got here. You’ve never been in a situation where you’ve been in a moment where if you don’t put your f**king foot on the gas pedal, you die. To those people, I get where they’re coming from, I understand, but if you pause your opinion for a second and take a wide look at the arena, they’re standing up. You can’t tell Picasso how to paint.“

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

