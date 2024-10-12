Bryan Danielson on his health heading into WrestleDream

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has discussed whether he is healthy heading into tonight’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view:

“Is our trainer worried about it? To an extent, yes. Am I worried about it? To an extent, yes. Is my wife concerned about it? Very much so. But there’s been times in my career I’ve been more concerned.

“My overall health for the long-term is the biggest thing. Right now, everything is fixable. In the short term, it’s all about whether I can perform at the level I want to perform at. I know I can. I’m exactly where I want to be, fighting someone I want to fight–I know the answer is yes.”

(Undisputed)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

