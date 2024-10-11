WWE entries on Netflix popping up in different regions

WWE entries on Netflix have started popping up in several regions around the world.

Entries for Raw, Smackdown, and NXT with their respective graphics and “remind me” buttons were added this week.

Netflix regions such as Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and many others are showing the WWE broadcasts with their premiere date, which starts with Smackdown on Friday, January 3, 2025.

These countries, and the majority of the rest of the world, will also get all the WWE premium live events as well along with content from the WWE Network.

