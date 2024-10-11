NXT to move to Wednesday for one night only due to U.S. elections in November

WWE will be moving the Tuesday, November 5 episode of NXT to the following day due to the U.S. presidential election which will be happening on that same day.

Moving it to November 6 will create another head-to-head clash with AEW Dynamite, which unlike this week, it will be airing in its regular time slot while the NXT show will have to deal with a different night.

For the second year in a row, NXT won the head-to-head battle with AEW when AEW moved to Tuesday but this will be the first time that NXT moves back to its old, original time slot since it transitioned to Tuesday nights in April 2021.

The last time the two shows faced the aftermath of the U.S. elections was on November 4, 2020, with Dynamite drawing 717,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in 18-49 while NXT did 610,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in 18-49.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

