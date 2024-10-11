CM Punk reflects on passing of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee

CM Punk recently shared his thoughts on the passing of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee. Lee passed away in December of 2020, while Wyatt died in August of 2023. Punk was asked about the passing of the two men during an appearance on No-Contest Wrestling and he talked about how those deaths hit hard because they were as young as they were.

“I feel wrestling is notorious for that, right?,” Punk said (per Wrestling Inc). “Like, we are constantly losing wrestlers and it always seems to be way too early … When Bray died… Brodie — Luke Harper — when he died, I remember where I was, when I was told, and I remember like, you get hit with that thunderbolt where you’re just like, ‘Oh?’ And you got to sit down and you’re just like, ‘What? Like he’s young…’”

He continued, “I think Bray and Brodie were the two ones because they’re so young, and they got little babies, and it’s just like one of those things that it just stings. Just talking about it now, it still stings, and it’s truly like unfair.”

