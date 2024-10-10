Video: Aldis has news for tomorrow’s Smackdown, Angle says he was injured 98% of his career

– Nick Aldis via X:

– Kurt Angle says he was injured for 98% of his career. He was able to work around those injuries in the #WWE. He admits that wrestling with a broken neck was wrong, because you land on your neck one more time and you could be paralyzed. He knew what moves he could do and which he couldn’t take to protect himself. Doctors would tell him he could die if he landed on his head.

Source: NotSam Wrestling

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

