Video: Aldis has news for tomorrow’s Smackdown, Angle says he was injured 98% of his career

Oct 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Nick Aldis via X:

Kurt Angle says he was injured for 98% of his career. He was able to work around those injuries in the #WWE. He admits that wrestling with a broken neck was wrong, because you land on your neck one more time and you could be paralyzed. He knew what moves he could do and which he couldn’t take to protect himself. Doctors would tell him he could die if he landed on his head.

Source: NotSam Wrestling

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Debbie Combs

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal