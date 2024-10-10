Tropicana Field’s roof damaged by Hurricane Milton

Tropicana Field, host of last year’s Royal Rumble, is currently being effected by Hurricane Milton. The roof is being torn off by strong winds.

Tropicana Field was serving as a shelter for first responders and National Guard troops.

OMG. We all had a collected gasp when we saw this from our reporter. The fabric on the roof of Tropicana Field is shredded. #StPete #Milton pic.twitter.com/36UKLO9cK6 — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) October 10, 2024

One of my security agents inside @tropicanafield pic.twitter.com/eFyHOvPZQm — Ryan Stryker (@Stryker175) October 10, 2024

