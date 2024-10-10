Tropicana Field’s roof damaged by Hurricane Milton

Oct 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tropicana Field, host of last year’s Royal Rumble, is currently being effected by Hurricane Milton. The roof is being torn off by strong winds.

Tropicana Field was serving as a shelter for first responders and National Guard troops.

