Tony Khan and Rob Van Dam notes

– Rob Van Dam confirms he is under a WWE legends contract. He was wrestling for AEW on a per appearance deal. He last wrestled on Rampage on 4/20.

Source: Cheap Heat Production

– As previously noted, AEW officially confirmed a new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery.

In a media call to promote the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about a Sports Business Journal article’s claim that WBD has an ownership stake in AEW. Here was Khan’s response…

“It’s a fair question. I will not get into our ownership structure beyond saying I have 100% of the voting stock in this company and have since the beginning and hold the vast majority of shares. I think that’s fair to say. As the sole voting owner and the vast majority shareholder of the company, I think that speaks volumes and I’m the controlling owner with 100% voting control of the business.”

(quote: Skylar Russell)

