Swerve Strickland talks “next evolution” of himself at WrestleDream

Appearing on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, former AEW World champion Swerve Strickland said that come WrestleDream, we can expect the “next evolution” of himself.

Strickland said that his return at WrestleDream won’t just be a talking segment, but him conveying new news on himself, his business, and what and who he is now.

“Like, maybe my hair is different. Maybe my look is different. Maybe you’ll just…something is different. You’ll feel something different in the air. And that’s something I always love bringing to the table,” Strickland said while teasing his appearance.

The former champ said that not even AEW President Tony Khan knows what to expect but he knows that whatever is needed from him, he’ll deliver.

“That’s kind of the imprint I have on the show right now, and I love it. I love it. I worked really hard to gain that,” Strickland continued. “And I was patient too. I took a long time, I was patient. I didn’t rush into it.”

Swerve has not been seen on AEW television since his devastating loss to Hangman Page at the All Out pay-per-view last month in an unsanctioned cage match that pushed all the hardcore, extreme boundaries of professional wrestling.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

