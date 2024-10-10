Rhea Ripley/WWE contract update, RVD’s WWE deal allows him to work for AEW

– According to PWInsider Elite, Rhea Ripley and WWE have agreed to terms for a new long-term deal, with only the signatures needed to finalize it. In regard to when this contract is expected to be signed, it is said to be “just a matter of time.”

Ripley’s new deal would reportedly keep her with WWE for another 5 years once it is officially signed.

Additionally, Ripley would receive a “considerable” financial raise.

– Rob Van Dam is signed to a WWE legends deal which allows him to work AEW.

“The first time that I talked to Tony Khan about doing this (working with AEW), a factor was that I still have a WWE Legends deal. So, my use to AEW would be limited as far as they can’t put me on video games, action figures, stuff like that and so, you could say it’s limited on both ends or you could say I got both ends going, best of both worlds or you could just say RVD does whatever he wants.”

(Source: RVD | Cheap Heat Productions)

