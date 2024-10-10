MVP and Jericho squash past issues, and a CM Punk note

Word spread backstage and among AEW talent that on MVP’s first night in AEW, he went straight to Chris Jericho’s locker room, according to Fightful Select.

While specifics of their conversation weren’t disclosed, those within AEW said their past issues was resolved and won’t be a problem going forward.

MVP was praised by numerous backstage for addressing the issue directly.

MVP and Jericho have been seen interacting backstage since then, including last week’s Dynamite.

– Fightful is also reporting that CM Punk is not expected to fly to Saudi Arabia and won’t be appearing at WWE ‘Crown Jewel’ on 11/2.

