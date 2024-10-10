Khan forced to make changes due to the hurricane, Kamille files for a trademark

– Tony Khan on the WrestleDream media call said they had to make a lot of changes to Dynamite and upcoming shows, causing him to work until 4 AM due to Hurricane travel issues with talent.

Tony said he prays for everyone affected by tragedies. Khan also mentioned Adam Copeland calling him last week during the Collision taping. Khan said Copeland was working with the FEMA workers and they were digging bodies out.

Tony said he was 6 cups of coffee in and pulling his hair out because of people missing flights or not being able to be at the taping, but realized they could work through it.

– AEW star Kamille has filed to trademark:

* Not Approachable

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

