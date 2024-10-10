Jesse Ventura signs a WWE legends deal, Gail Kim on Lei Ying Lee signing with TNA

– Jesse “The Body” Ventura has announced that he has officially signed a WWE Legends contract.

Ventura made the announcement in a post on his Substack titled, “The Body has come home.”

Back in April, Ventura gave hints that he was back on speaking terms with WWE and a month later said that he was offered a WWE Legends contract and it was with his attorneys for review.

Later in July, Ventura attended his first WWE live event in 15 years, showing up to Raw in St. Paul, Minnesota, a state he knows too well after he was a governor for five years between 1998 and 2003.

“Welcome home, Jesse Ventura,” wrote Triple H on X at the time. “Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to #WWERaw tonight.”

Ventura thanked Triple H and the “whole WWE family” in his reply, and told CM Punk that hell froze over…again. (credit: Colin Vassallo)

– Gail Kim confirms that Lei Ying Lee (fka Xia Li) has signed with TNA Wrestling !

During her virtual signing, the topic of Lee came up, Gail had nothing but positive comments about Lee! “Xia” great. She just signed. She’s such a hard worker who’s just so passionate. Experiencing that first match with TNA with us, because that’s all she’s had so far , it was really nice, It’s not just the office but the talent as well speaks highly about her, she’s doing MMA…she’s doing wrestling.

Source: K & S Virtual Signing

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

