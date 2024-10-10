Danielson says he lost strength in his legs during his match with Okada, TNA hall of fame note

– Bryan Danielson revealed he lost strength in his legs during his match with Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite, during a conversation with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of The Uncrowned

“Midway through the match, I started losing strength in my legs,” Danielson admitted.

“There’s a point later in the match where I’m trying to kick him and I can’t turn over my kicks. That’s something that I have the body mechanics to do because I have been doing it for so long, but here I am and I can’t turn my hip over for this kick. When I got to the back, I went to the trainer right away and they worked on me for like 30 minutes. They said it was stemming from the neck stuff. It’s getting to a point where, physically, we’re seeing the signs. I haven’t been sleeping well because I have been having this shooting pain down my arm.”

– TNA is planning on continuing their Hall of Fame this year. The Hardy Boys said they would be honored to be inducted and there are some that hope AJ Styles can be inducted this year.

