– Bronson Reed always knew Rhea Ripley was “gonna be famous” from when she first started training:

“She used to actually come to the independent shows when I was wrestling and she was a fan. And then I remember she started training, and I was like, ‘Oh, this girl’s gonna be famous’. I could tell straight away. There was something about her. I was like, ‘If she signs with WWE she’ll be off and running’, and it happened.

“I think the Rhea you see now was always in the Rhea before, but I think when she signed to WWE – and this happens as well – is that you feel like you have to, not change yourself, but you have to be a certain way. And I think she thought that as well, like she thought she had to be this certain look for women’s wrestling and that’s what’s gonna work. And then I think she just got more comfortable in being herself and that’s sort of what’s become more popular.”

